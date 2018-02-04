WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was apparently trying to call police just before she was killed last month in her New Jersey apartment — a crime they allege her nephew committed.
Twenty-seven-year-old Shane Whipple was ordered held for trial Friday in the bludgeoning death of 46-year-old Jennifer Whipple, whose body was found Jan. 27.
Police said two days earlier, he had been escorted from the Winslow Township premises, where he had lived for about a year, after the victim said he held a knife to her throat.
Police say she called the municipal building the next day and “it is believed that she was attempting to call police.”
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
Public Defender Meg Butler said her client denies the killing and was only at the apartment that day to pick up his belongings.