WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was apparently trying to call police just before she was killed last month in her New Jersey apartment — a crime they allege her nephew committed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shane Whipple was ordered held for trial Friday in the bludgeoning death of 46-year-old Jennifer Whipple, whose body was found Jan. 27.

Police said two days earlier, he had been escorted from the Winslow Township premises, where he had lived for about a year, after the victim said he held a knife to her throat.

Police say she called the municipal building the next day and “it is believed that she was attempting to call police.”

Public Defender Meg Butler said her client denies the killing and was only at the apartment that day to pick up his belongings.