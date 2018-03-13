KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s president, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, was elected to a second term in voting Tuesday by national and provincial lawmakers.
The Election Commission said Bhandari received a large majority of the ballots.
Bhandari, who was first elected in 2015, is the Himalayan nation’s first female president, a largely ceremonial role.
She has the backing of the Communist alliance government which dominated recent parliamentary and provincial assembly elections.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
- Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia
Bhandari has a long political career. Before becoming president she was a powerful leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist-Leninist.