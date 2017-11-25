CHAUTARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese in mountain villages and foothill towns are voting in the Himalayan nation’s first provincial polls that promise to bring government closer to rural and remote areas.
Some 3.2 million voters are choosing lawmakers in seven newly-formed federal states as well as the national assembly and turnout is expected to be high.
The lawmakers who are elected on Sunday and Dec. 7 in the remaining part of the country will be able to name their states, draft provincial laws and choose local leaders.
Provincial elections are a key component of Nepal’s path of democracy that began in 2006 when protesters forced the authoritarian king to give up power in favor of a republic.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
Security has been stepped with thousands of police and army soldiers deployed for the elections.