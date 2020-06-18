KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Five foreign nationals who took part in a protest in Nepal against the government’s pandemic response will be deported as soon as international flights resume, the country’s top immigration official said Thursday.

The three Chinese, one American and one Australian were not being detained but are required to report to officials regularly until they leave the country, immigration chief Ramesh Kumar KC said.

The five were also fined for taking part in Saturday’s protests against the government’s handling of the coronavirus situation.

All five will be banned from returning to Nepal for two years.