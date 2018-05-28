KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal has honored several Sherpa guides for their own Everest successes on the anniversary of the first conquest of the world’s highest peak.

Government minister Bina Magar, who herself is an Everest climber, honored the guides for their achievements at a ceremony Tuesday. It is held every year on the date in 1953 that New Zealander Edmund Hillary and his guide Tenzing Norgay first set foot on the summit of the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) mountain.

Those honored included Kami Rita who just climbed the mountain for a record 22nd time and Lhakpa Sherpa, whose nine climbs are the most for a woman.

The ceremony also honored seven brothers who all have made it to the top of the world.