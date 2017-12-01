A neo-Nazi website publisher has asked a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses him of orchestrating an anti-Semitic internet trolling campaign against a Montana real estate agent and her family.

Lawyers for The Daily Stormer’s founder, Andrew Anglin, argued in a court filing Thursday that the First Amendment protects his posts calling for a “troll storm” against Tanya Gersh.

Gersh sued Anglin in April, saying her family received a barrage of threatening and harassing messages after he published their personal information. In a string of posts, Anglin accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an “extortion racket” against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer.

Gersh accuses Anglin of invading her privacy, intentionally inflicting “emotional distress” and violating a Montana anti-intimidation law.