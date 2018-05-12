ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida leads the nation in the number of air bag injuries and deaths.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson said Friday that 83 injuries and three deaths have been linked to Takata air bag ruptures in Florida.
Nelson was planning to meet with people who have been injured by air bags on Saturday in Orlando.
Nelson says the next highest amount of casualties from air bags were in Puerto Rico, Texas, California and Georgia.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel.
The Japanese company’s defective inflators touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history, involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators