PHOENIX (AP) — Neil Bibler, a news editor and reporter for The Associated Press during a 33-year career that included stints in several Western states before settling in Arizona, has died at age 81.

His family says the cause of death isn’t immediately known.

Bibler died Tuesday at his home in the Phoenix suburb of Ahwatukee.

He was hired by the AP as a reporter in 1968 in the Helena, Montana bureau and over the next decade worked in bureaus in Seattle, Cleveland and San Francisco.

Bibler helped start up the AP’s new education wire in 1977 in San Francisco.

In 1979, Bibler moved to Phoenix to work as a news editor and an evening news supervisor until his retirement in 2001.

Bibler is survived by two daughters, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.