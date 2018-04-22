WARE, Mass. (AP) — Three people have been rescued from a river in central Massachusetts.

A man slid down a steep bank while depositing leaves and plunged into the frigid waters of Ware River Sunday morning. Two neighbors tried to help him out and also fell into the water.

MassLive.com reports firefighters and police were able to rescue the three — who were not fully submerged, but could not move due to swift currents.

One officer pulled a woman to safety, while firefighters used ropes to pull two men ashore. A man and the woman were brought to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia, while the second man did not need treatment.

