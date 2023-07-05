The strange saga of a Houston man reportedly found alive after he disappeared eight years ago continued to unfold Wednesday, with neighbors questioning whether he was indeed missing.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias was 17 years old when he was reported missing in Houston in March 2015, according to the Texas Center for the Missing. Farias, now 25, was found alive last week.

But neighbors say they were confused by the news because they frequently saw and socialized with Farias, who they call “Dolph,” short for Rudolph, over the past several years.

“He used to come in my garage, chill with my cousin, son, and daughter,” neighbor Kisha Ross told ABC 13 in Houston. “That boy has never been missing.”

Ross’ cousin, Broderick Conley, told the news station they hung out often. “Laughing good times,” Conley said.

“Sometimes he would go to the park by himself,” Ross added.

Houston police said Farias was found June 29 outside a Houston church. He was carrying an item with a family member’s identification, leading police to his mother.

Farias’ mother told ABC 13 that Farias was unresponsive, with cuts and bruises on his body and blood in his hair. She told the news station she believed he has been beaten and abused, and he is recovering in the hospital.

Houston police said on Twitter that missing person investigators plan to speak with Farias and his family Wednesday to determine where he has been for the past eight years.

In March 2015, Farias was walking his dogs when he disappeared, according to news reports. His family reported him missing after the dogs were found but he was not.

At the time, authorities said Farias suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder and that he was possibly disoriented after not taking his medication.

Years earlier, Farias’ older brother died in a motorcycle accident, NBC News reported.

“He watched his best friend die right in front of him,” Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, said in April 2015. “His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should.”