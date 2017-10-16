SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 75-year-old California man was rescued after falling into a sinkhole.

The San Bernardino Sun reports the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says neighbors, sheriff’s deputies and Apple Valley firefighters rescued Dennis Love on Sunday after the ground became unstable around the faulty septic system that authorities say caused the sinkhole.

The sheriff’s news release says dirt, rocks and debris fell onto Love, and at one point an emergency medical technician fell into the hole and was pulled to safety by a deputy who caught his belt.

Authorities say Love, who lives in Apple Valley, called for help when he fell in and two neighbors came to his aid. They couldn’t pull him out, but were able to keep his head above water.

