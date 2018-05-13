RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — The neighbor of a woman who allegedly left a cable TV worker stranded in the air says she was probably angry about a vehicle idling near her home, based on previous incidents.
Fifty-nine-year-old Elena Gerlihman, of Ridgewood, faces multiple charges including false imprisonment. The Optimum worker told police told officers that Gerilhman had climbed into her utility van and turned the ignition off — stranding her in the air for around 5 to 10 minutes.
NJ.com reports neighbor Rene Mendoza says a similar incident occurred a few years ago after an ice cream truck idled by Gerlihman’s home, prompting her to steal the truck’s keys.
The utility said Friday it was thankful the worker was not injured. Gerilhman said Thursday that police and the worker are making the story up.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com