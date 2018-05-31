PITTSBURGH (AP) — A woman has shot and killed a pit bull that attacked a teenage girl in Pittsburgh.

Police say the 15-year-old girl was visiting a friend at a home Thursday around 3 p.m., when the door opened and the dog ran out.

The dog jumped on the girl, and a neighbor ran over when she heard the dog’s owner screaming for help. Police say the female neighbor shot the dog to stop the attack.

The dog died at the scene, and the girl has been hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are considering the attack as an accident, and no charges have been filed.

A man in Philadelphia shot a dog attacking a 4-year-old earlier this week. That dog was killed, and police released the man without filing charges.