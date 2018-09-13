BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor has appealed a court order to stay away from Paul and his family while a lawsuit is pending.
The Daily News in Bowling Green reports that Rene Boucher’s attorney filed paperwork Monday with the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Special Judge Tyler Gill issued a temporary injunction last month against Boucher (boo-SHAY’), who served 30 days on a federal charge of assaulting a congressman after Paul was tackled outside his house last fall.
Paul sued Boucher in state court for damages related to the assault. Boucher has filed a counterclaim alleging yard waste by Paul constituted a private nuisance.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
- To stay or go? Millions in hurricane's path must decide VIEW
- Trump administration diverted nearly $10 million from FEMA to ICE detention program, according to federal document
Boucher’s attorney argued against the injunction, saying his client has complied with a separate order issued in the federal criminal case that forbids contact with Rand Paul.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com