PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A horse is suing his former Oregon owner for $100,000 in damages, claiming her negligence left him underweight and afflicted with other debilitating conditions.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 8-year-old American Quarter Horse named Justice is listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Animal Legal Defense Fund in Portland.

The suit against former owner Gwendolyn Vercher claims Justice will require special medical care for the rest of his life.

Justice was removed from Vercher’s property in Cornelius in March 2017. The horse now lives at a rescue facility in Troutdale.

Vercher was convicted of first-degree animal neglect and sentenced to three years of probation last year.

Vercher did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment Wednesday.

