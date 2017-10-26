OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach for undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Senate unanimously confirmed Ibach on Thursday.
Ibach has been director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture for 12 years. He was nominated for the USDA post by President Donald Trump earlier this year.
Ibach’s new role will have him overseeing programs including Agricultural Marketing Service, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Grain Inspection Packers and Stockyards Administration.
He is a lifelong rancher and farmer and has been active in the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.