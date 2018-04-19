GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized more than 1,850 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in a traffic stop in southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says the seizure happened Wednesday evening when a trooper stopped a van along Highway 81 in Fillmore County for suspicion of driving on the shoulder. The trooper says a drug-sniffing dog indicated there were illegal drugs inside the van. A search turned up 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens and 46 pounds of loose hash wax.

The patrol says the street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $5 million.

The 39-year-old driver from Arvada, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug counts.