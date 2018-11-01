SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — State troopers in western Nebraska have reported finding more than 360 pounds of marijuana and cannabis products in a traffic stop near Lodgepole.
The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Thursday that the seizure stemmed from a traffic stop around noon Wednesday on Interstate 80. A trooper reported that he stopped a minivan for having an expired license plate and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The patrol says a search of the van turned up 309 pounds of marijuana, 46 pounds of edible cannabis products, 14 pounds of a concentrated cannabis drug called shatter, 80 grams of a cannabis syrup, and 2,000 cannabis vape cartridges. The street value of the haul is estimated at more than $1 million.
The 33-year-old driver from Medford, Oregon, was arrested.
