BEAVER CROSSING, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have seized 182 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $500,0000 in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says in a news release that troopers stopped a van suspected of speeding Thursday afternoon near Beaver Crossing.

The troopers reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and a search turned up several duffel bags under a blacked in the rear. The bags were filled with marijuana, with an estimated street value of $546,000.

The 54-year-old driver, of Lebec, California, and 22-year-old passenger, of Edmonds, Washington, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp.