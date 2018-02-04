LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Tourism Commission is urging everyone to start planning their 2018 vacations in hopes that more residents will use stockpiled days off from work.

Commission Executive Director John Ricks says residents should reclaim their vacation days. He says planning a vacation allows them to reap the benefits of taking a break while having something to look forward to.

The commission says more than half of Americans fail to use all of their time off, creating a stockpile of 662 million unused vacation days. In Nebraska, the commission says two-thirds of employees leave vacation time unused.