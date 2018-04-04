LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man who slipped and fell while delivering food at the State Office Building in Lincoln has won $60,000 from the state.
A Lancaster County district judge last week ruled in favor of Gerald Burkinshaw, whose right wrist was broken in the fall on Jan. 19, 2016.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a state attorney argued that Burkinshaw’s claim was barred because weather caused the fall — snow tracked inside the building melted.
But Judge Kevin McManaman said in his order that danger occurred inside the building and wasn’t out of the state’s control.

Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com