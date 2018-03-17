OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A state official says Nebraska’s new academic assessments may eventually reduce the time students spend in state testing and get scores back to districts quicker.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the state Department of Education’s Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System tests will replace the Nebraska State Accountability tests.
The new tests, which students will begin seeing in March, feature computer-adaptive questions for math and English. The computer will adjust the difficulty of the questions based on a student’s answers.
Valorie Foy is the state’s director of assessment. She says the adaptive approach more quickly and accurately pinpoints how well a student knows a subject.
She says this year’s tests results likely won’t be available until fall, but scores should be available more quickly in following years.
The scores will be used to identify low-performing schools that need assistance.
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com