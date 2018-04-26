OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man seeking to be released from prison.
Shawn McGuire was convicted of second-degree murder and other counts in a 2010 shooting at a south Omaha auto shop and was sentenced to 105 to 125 years in prison. Prosecutors say McGuire was the getaway driver in the slaying of 36-year-old Cesar Sanchez-Gonzalez, who was a government drug informant.
McGuire sought post-conviction relief, claiming his trial and appeal lawyers were so ineffective that he was denied a fair trial. After an evidentiary hearing, a lower court dismissed McGuire’s motion.
On Thursday, the state’s high court upheld that dismissal, saying McGuire’s claims about his lawyers were without merit.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term