OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied the appeal of a man seeking to be released from prison.

Shawn McGuire was convicted of second-degree murder and other counts in a 2010 shooting at a south Omaha auto shop and was sentenced to 105 to 125 years in prison. Prosecutors say McGuire was the getaway driver in the slaying of 36-year-old Cesar Sanchez-Gonzalez, who was a government drug informant.

McGuire sought post-conviction relief, claiming his trial and appeal lawyers were so ineffective that he was denied a fair trial. After an evidentiary hearing, a lower court dismissed McGuire’s motion.

On Thursday, the state’s high court upheld that dismissal, saying McGuire’s claims about his lawyers were without merit.