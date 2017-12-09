OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of South Dakota has announced it will offer in-state tuition to first-year students and transfer students from Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the school in Vermillion, South Dakota, made the announcement Thursday, describing the change as a pilot program that has been formally approved by the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The university enrolls about 10,000 students.

USD competes in the Summit League, as does the University of Nebraska at Omaha. For football, the Coyotes play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. USD says a similar program last year in Iowa substantially increased its enrollment of Iowa residents.

In-state tuition and fees at USD total $8,772 this year for 30 credit hours.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com