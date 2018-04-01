LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has scheduled three informational meetings about mountain lions.

Topics will include an update on research and details of the new mountain lion management plan. There also will be time to answer questions from the public.

The meetings will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The first is set for Tuesday at the Chadron State College Student Center Ballroom in Chadron. The second is scheduled for the next day at the Gering Civic Center in Gering. The third is set for April 11 at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine.