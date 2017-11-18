OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of the biggest retailers in Omaha is pairing with a local high school to encourage entrepreneurial thinking in young people.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska Furniture Mart and Westside High School have formed a partnership that will immerse Westside’s business students into the business world.

The retailer is investing $150,000 in the two-year pilot program, which will launch in the 2018-19 school year.

Business teacher Jeanette Kleppinger will oversee the program. She says students will begin working on projects related to the furniture store in a “mini-pilot” that will start in January.

The program aims to teach students entrepreneurial skills, leadership, critical thinking, problem-solving and communication.

Nebraska Furniture Mart officials say they hope the program will create learning opportunities for students and provide jobs.

