TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison system officials say a staffer at the state prison in Tecumseh has suffered a concussion after being kicked in the face by an inmate.

A news release Friday from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the incident happened Thursday night when the inmate fought with staffers.

Officials say staff members found the inmate on the floor of his cell and took him to the prison’s nursing facility. While being escorted, the inmate went limp, and then began fighting with the three staff members escorting him.

Officials say the inmate kicked one of the staffers in the face, causing the concussion.

Officials did not release the names of the inmate or the injured staffer.