LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance is warning residents against doing business with a payday lender that is not licensed to do business in the state.

The department announced the warning Tuesday and says it has issued a cease-and-desist order to an entity calling itself Steve’s Payday Loans.

The department says Steve’s claims to be located at an address in Lincoln, but an investigation found there is no such company at the address it lists on its website.

The state says online loan forms on the business’ website are not secure or encrypted, which could put the information entered there at risk of theft.

Calls to a number on the website were immediately disconnected by an automated system.