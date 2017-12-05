LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance is warning residents against doing business with a payday lender that is not licensed to do business in the state.
The department announced the warning Tuesday and says it has issued a cease-and-desist order to an entity calling itself Steve’s Payday Loans.
The department says Steve’s claims to be located at an address in Lincoln, but an investigation found there is no such company at the address it lists on its website.
The state says online loan forms on the business’ website are not secure or encrypted, which could put the information entered there at risk of theft.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
Calls to a number on the website were immediately disconnected by an automated system.