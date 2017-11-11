LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Those whose hunting and fishing violations lead to license suspensions in most other states will find they’re not welcome to hunt and fish in Nebraska, either.
Nebraska has joined the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which recognizes the suspension of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses in member states. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says anyone whose license is suspended in any compact member state may also be suspended in all other member states.
The commission says suspensions on or after Nov. 7 are subject to the compact in Nebraska.
Nebraska is the 46th state to join the compact.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
- ‘Small potatoes,’ or climate catastrophe? Company wants to restart coal mining in King County
A list of other compact member states and more information may be found at www.outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecompact .