LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Those whose hunting and fishing violations lead to license suspensions in most other states will find they’re not welcome to hunt and fish in Nebraska, either.

Nebraska has joined the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which recognizes the suspension of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses in member states. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says anyone whose license is suspended in any compact member state may also be suspended in all other member states.

The commission says suspensions on or after Nov. 7 are subject to the compact in Nebraska.

Nebraska is the 46th state to join the compact.

A list of other compact member states and more information may be found at www.outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecompact .