LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are reminding mushroom hunters to get permission from landowners before hunting for morel mushrooms on private land.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is reminding mushroom hunters to respect landowners by getting permission. Mushroom hunting is permitted on most state park land.
But mushroom hunters should watch out for turkey hunters on state wildlife management areas.
More information for mushroom hunters is available online .
