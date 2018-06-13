COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a Nebraska man is expected to recover from his near drowning on a western Iowa lake.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department said in a news release Wednesday that the man fell into the water Saturday evening at Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs from a personal watercraft driven by his wife. Conservation officer Adam Arnold says another person on a personal watercraft spotted the man and took him to safety on shore. He was soon taken to a Council Bluffs hospital.

The injured man was identified as 54-year-old Lawrence Wieneke. His wife was identified as 59-year-old Geralyn Wieneke. They live in Omaha.