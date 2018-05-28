LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Lincoln man was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash.
The Lancaster County sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Di Di died from injuries sustained in the crash around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Lincoln. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say Di left the road and was ejected after the motorcycle went into the ditch.
Di was wearing a helmet. The sheriff’s office says alcohol or drugs were not factors in the crash.
