LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Nebraska has still not been claimed.
Television station KSNB reports that the Powerball ticket was sold April 18 at a Kwik Shop in Bellevue, just south of Omaha.
The last day to claim the ticket is Oct. 15.
The winning numbers for that drawing are 09, 10, 12, 17, 23 and Powerball 09.
___
Information from: KSNB-TV, http://www.nbcneb.com.