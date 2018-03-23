LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A northeastern Nebraska attorney accused of misappropriating client funds has been disbarred after voluntarily surrendering his law license.
The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday accepted John D. Feller’s voluntary surrender of his license and found that he should be disbarred from practicing law in Nebraska, effective immediately.
Feller had a law practice in Beemer.
In response to a grievance filed against him, Feller stated that he knowingly chose not to contest the truth of the allegations made against him.
Feller did not immediate respond to a phone message left Friday at his Beemer office.