Share story

By
The Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska lawmaker is concerned about the practice of ballot collection by third parties.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that volunteers have been stationed outside Millard Public Schools in Omaha to collect completed mail-in ballots for the levy override election ending Nov. 14. The vote involves an extra 9-cent property tax levy authority for the school board.

Volunteer organizers say the effort is aimed at boosting turnout.

Election officials say third-party ballot collection is legal in Nebraska. But Sen. Lou Ann Linehan says she’s concerned about the effort and has “no doubt” legislation will be introduced to address it.

Most Read Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

A National Conference of State Legislatures report says at least 14 states have statutory limits on the collection and delivery of absentee or mail-in ballots by someone other than the voter.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

The Associated Press