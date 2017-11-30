LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska prison officials say a man serving life in prison has died following a long-term medical condition.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 68-year-old Michael Juranek died Wednesday night at a Lincoln hospital. Prison officials say he had been treated for an illness at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. Officials did not reveal the nature of the illness.
Juranek was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and additional time for a weapons count in the 2011 stabbing death of his 52-year-old roommate, Jimmy McBride, in south Omaha.
Juranek’s cause of death has not been determined. State law requires a grand jury investigation anytime someone dies in state custody.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com