HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A South Dakota man and his father are due in court May 14 to face charges stemming from the death of a 21-year-old woman after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska.
The June 29 crash last year near Fordyce killed 21-year-old Jessi Anderson, a South Dakota State University student.
Nebraska court records say 26-year-old Derrik Nelson was driving the ATV after consuming alcohol for several hours before the crash. He’s charged with vehicular homicide, failure to render aid, and other crimes.
His father, 64-year-old J. Douglas Nelson, is charged with being an accessory. Prosecutors say he disassembled the ATV after the crash in an effort to hide evidence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- California tech company fined for H1-B visa violations
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
The men surrendered Monday and bonded out of jail. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return calls Wednesday from The Associated Press.