HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A South Dakota man and his father are due in court May 14 to face charges stemming from the death of a 21-year-old woman after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska.

The June 29 crash last year near Fordyce killed 21-year-old Jessi Anderson, a South Dakota State University student.

Nebraska court records say 26-year-old Derrik Nelson was driving the ATV after consuming alcohol for several hours before the crash. He’s charged with vehicular homicide, failure to render aid, and other crimes.

His father, 64-year-old J. Douglas Nelson, is charged with being an accessory. Prosecutors say he disassembled the ATV after the crash in an effort to hide evidence.

The men surrendered Monday and bonded out of jail. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return calls Wednesday from The Associated Press.