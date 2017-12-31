LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wants anglers to check the thickness of the ice before venturing out to catch a few fish this winter.
The commission says at least 4 inches of clear, solid ice is needed to support a person ice fishing.
Other recommendations include fishing with another person, wearing a life jacket and telling a family member or friend where you’ll be fishing before venturing out.
The commission also says all ice anglers should carry ice picks around their necks and have long rope handy.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle settles sexual-abuse lawsuit with Ed Murray accuser
- Penn State runs over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl to put a disappointing end on Huskies’ season
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Chris Petersen has transformed UW football. Just ask any of the Sarkisian-era holdovers
- The story behind Doug Baldwin's heartfelt letter that was read aloud at this Seahawk fan's funeral