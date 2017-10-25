OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska funeral has been scheduled for an Air Force sergeant who authorities say fatally shot himself after killing two other people in Fort Collins, Colorado.

An obituary says the service for Staff Sgt. Michael Zamora is set for Friday at an Offutt Air Force Base chapel. The base sits south of Omaha. Authorities say Zamora graduated from nearby Bellevue West High School in 2006.

Fort Collins police have said Zamora killed 22-year-old Savannah McNealy, a student at Colorado State University, and 26-year-old Tristian Kemp, who was from Destin, Florida. The shooting occurred at an apartment not far from the university. Police suspect a love triangle.

The Air Force has confirmed Zamora was assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which sits about 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Fort Collins.