LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 70 University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty members are accusing Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state senators of using a political incident to damage the university and subject it to “ideological intervention.”
The Aug. 25 incident involved a graduate student-lecturer making an inappropriate hand gesture at a student recruiting for a conservative group. She also called the student a “neo-fascist.”
Sens. Steve Erdman, Tom Brewer and Steve Halloran say the university isn’t welcoming to students with conservative viewpoints.
The university fired the graduate student after meeting with the senators. Two university public relations staff members resigned after emails were made public showing they discussed how to present the situation in a way to favor the school.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- 'Vigorous' weather system from Alaska will bring blustery Tuesday commute to Seattle area
- New CEO Kevin McAllister pushes Boeing to be ‘faster, nimbler’ as decision looms with new jet
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
Faculty members say reaction to the incident has gotten out of hand.