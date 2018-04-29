FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska environmental advocacy nonprofit is dedicating the month of June to “plogging,” a Swedish fitness trend that’s gaining popularity in the U.S.

Plogging mixes fitness with environmentalism, as joggers pick up trash and litter during their exercise. The name combines the Swedish word for pick up, “plocka upp,” with jogging.

The Fremont Tribune reports that Keep Nebraska Beautiful plans to host activities through June to introduce residents to the sport with its affiliate groups.

The group’s president Jane Polson says activities may include organizing group “plogs” or getting existing running or jogging groups involved. She says the exercise burns more calories than jogging or walking because it takes more energy to stop and pick up litter.

Polson says the nonprofit hopes to turn plogging month into an annual tradition.