LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The deputy education commissioner for Nebraska has been named commissioner of the rehabilitation services administration in the U.S. Department of Education.
The Nebraska Department of Education announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump had named Nebraska Deputy Commissioner Mark Schultz to the post.
The department says Schultz has 34 years of experience in providing and developing disability-related services. For the past six years, he’s been director of Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation, which is focused on training and employment for people with disabilities. He was the assistive technology partnership director for 20 years before that.
In 2016, Schultz was honored as the state Education Department’s supervisor/manager of the year.
