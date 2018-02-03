LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Education Department is seeking sponsors to operate its Summer Food Service Program.

The program provides meals and snacks to children at schools, churches, playgrounds and parks during summer and other school breaks. It was created to ensure children in low-income areas can get meals when they don’t have access to school lunches or breakfasts.

Eligible sponsors include public or private nonprofit schools, residential camps and local or state government sites. Program sponsors may apply for up to $15,000 a year for non-recurring expenses. The deadline to apply for a grant is March 2.

Grant applications may be downloaded from the Nebraska Department of Education Nutrition Services’ web page at: http://www.education.ne.gov/NS/SFSP/news.html .