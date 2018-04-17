OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A vow of poverty by more than 20 elderly nuns isn’t enough to qualify for Medicaid in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the state cut Medicaid benefits earlier this year for the Sisters of Mercy, one of the oldest Roman Catholic religious orders in Nebraska.

The nuns are appealing the decision through the state Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the federal health care program to low-income and disabled residents. Some affected nuns have received restored benefits.

Some state officials suggested the sisters tap into currently restricted patrimony funds. A sister would have to appeal to the Vatican and renounce her sacred vows to use patrimony funds for health care.

The sisters hope they can make their case because the group in other states has received Medicaid.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com