OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities have stopped efforts to take custody of a 15-year-old girl whose mother had been delaying follow-up treatments after the teen underwent two surgeries to remove a brain tumor.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the motion filed last week requesting that Angelica Koenig be placed in temporary custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to receive urgent cancer treatments has been dismissed. The dismissal Tuesday followed the family’s decision to start treatments.

An affidavit says the patient’s mother, Stefanie Koenig, had decided to forgo chemotherapy and radiation for her daughter for more than a month after her surgeries. It says the likelihood of the teen surviving past one year with her type of brain tumor is less than 10 percent without radiation and chemo.

Stefanie Koenig’s attorney declined comment on Angelica’s treatment plan.

