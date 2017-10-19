SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Nebraska-based company is next in line to run Sioux Falls’ municipal golf courses, but the decision didn’t come without controversy.

Parks Director Don Kearney says a selection committee chose Lincoln, Nebraska-based Landscapes Unlimited to operate three public courses.

The city for nearly a quarter century had contracted with a local firm. Kearney says Landscapes Unlimited’s large portfolio of courses throughout the region played in its favor. City officials hope to have a contract signed by the end of the year.

The Argus Leader reports City Councilwoman Theresa Stehly voiced concerns about the selection being made by a committee whose members weren’t known until after the decision was made. She called it a “secret selection committee.” City officials said the process needed to be closed to be fair and competitive.

