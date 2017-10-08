LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fifteen Nebraska organizations will share $1.4 million in grants for a variety of community service programs.
The grant money will support more than 200 AmeriCorps jobs across the state. Nebraska’s State Volunteer Service Commission recently announced the grants.
The programs receiving money are focused are a variety of issues, including reducing hunger, improving youth fitness, and expanding affordable housing. They are spread throughout the state.
In Nebraska, more than 6,000 members of the AmeriCorps program have worked more than 9.8 million hours since 1994.
