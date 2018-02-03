LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bull elk tag will be auctioned off by the Nebraska Big Game Society that will give the highest bidder the right to hunt the animal in any state elk management unit during the 2018 hunting season.

The tag will be up for auction at the April 12 event at Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln.

Those who wish to bid but cannot attend may call in their bids, but must first notify the society before 5 p.m. on April 5 by calling 402-430-9191 or emailing NBGS11@gmail.com. Tickets for the banquet are $60 each or $500 for a table of eight.

Only Nebraska residents are eligible.

All of the money raised will be used by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the preservation of elk herds and hunting opportunities.