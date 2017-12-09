GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — Thanksgiving brings to mind thoughts of gratitude for the blessings of life. It is also a time for giving to those in need.

This Thanksgiving, the Schelkopf brothers of Geneva held the spirit of the season in their hearts through a food project designed to help the people of their community borrow what they need and share what they can.

The Little Free Pantry, a big, wooden box that holds free food for those in need, opened Oct. 1. It was created by brothers Conrad, 21, Chandler, 17, and Cooper, 10, sons of Scott and Jana Schelkopf.

The white wooden box, suspended by an anchor in the ground, is 3 feet tall, 32 inches wide and 18 inches deep. It is tightly sealed to keep out dust and rain. It was constructed by local contractor Chuck Udell and is located on the east side of the Geneva United Methodist Church.

The pantry is stocked with nonperishable food items including drinks, canned fruit and vegetables and boxed mixes and household items such as toilet paper, paper towels, body soap, diapers and much more.

The Little Free Pantry is not your ordinary pantry — it has many outstanding features.

It is a giving pantry, open 24 hours a day, which offers assistance in everyday food and personal needs. People may either receive goods from it or donate items to it. It allows neighbors to help neighbors and the best feature is that everyone goes the pantry in the same fashion, whether putting food in or taking it out. It’s completely anonymous and there is no paper work connected to it. It is for anyone who needs a helping hand.

For example, if you need something at the last minute, go visit the pantry. One can always put back what one takes out later — and if that’s not possible, that’s acceptable.

Chandler Schelkopf told the Hastings Tribune that they decided to do this project after learning about the Backpack Program sponsored through Fillmore Central School.

“We started working on this project in the spring with the idea of helping kids get food through the summer months,” Chandler Schelkopf said. “But before we knew it, the project expanded into what it is — helping everyone.”

Cooper Schelkopf said that it is good to help others like this.

“We did this so everyone in the community can get food and not have to go hungry,” he said. “It’s a little box with a mighty meaning. God is watching over the Little Free Pantry, and this will help spread God’s love.”

The brothers said they check the pantry every day to make sure the food is all safe to eat and they organize it into special sections, if need be, so items can be found easier.

With winter approaching, Chandler Schelkopf said they will be watching the temperature closely and checking daily to make sure nothing is frozen.

“If it gets below freezing for a long time, we’ll monitor it and probably shut down for a while,” he said. “We’ll post it in the local paper, and people can come to the church if they need something.”

The brothers said the project has been progressing well.

“We thought we’d have to supply it ourselves, but since the first day we’ve had enough given by others,” Chandler Schelkopf said. “No one is singled out — everyone involved is just doing a good thing.”

The boys said they have received compliments from teachers, other adults and students who told them they were impressed with their good idea and great job they have done.

The brothers received a special letter and surprise in the mail recently from Harry Crawford and Lisa Crawford of Kansas City, Missouri — Geneva alumni from the Class of 1956. The letter stated they were impressed with the three boys and that their parents should be proud of them. A check was enclosed for the pantry.

The Schelkopf brothers are anxious to spread the word about their pantry, so those who would benefit could learn of it. They will speak at local organizations and will even travel to other towns to spread the said. They may be reached by calling 402-366-2102.

It would be easy to put up another pantry in a different part of town if the need arises, Chandler Schelkopf said.

“It would really benefit kids that can’t drive yet,” he said. “They would get access to it.”

The Schelkopfs are thankful for the Geneva United Methodist Church’s help in sponsoring their outreach project through donations and support for allowing them to house the Little Free Pantry on its property.

The pantry makes the brothers feel really good.

Cooper Schelkopf said it’s good to see people are using the food, as he sees it going in and out.

“There was a can of spinach in there and it is gone,” he said. “Didn’t think anyone would ever take it, and it makes me happy to see that someone did.”

Chandler Schelkopf said the pantry is a good act of kindness.

“I don’t have to fill the pantry as often — it’s being filled more and more from people donating,” he said. “So we know that people really do care.”

Jana Schelkopf and Scott Schelkopf are proud of their sons’ accomplishments.

“It’s nice to see young children doing such a mature act in giving back to the community,” Jana Schelkopf said.

“A good act of kindness like this can have a domino effect, as one thing leads to another,” Scott Schelkopf said. “Who knows what we’ll end up with?”

The third brother, Conrad Schelkopf, attends Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado, where he is a junior studying pre-veterinary. He helped his brothers design and paint the cabinet and did research on the topic of food safety for the project. He will be involved when he is home.

All three Schelkopf brothers have been active in the Geneva United Methodist Church — Sunday school, youth groups, church and other activities ever since they were able to do so. Chandler Schelkopf also is a Sunday School teacher.

Information from: Hastings Tribune, http://www.hastingstribune.com