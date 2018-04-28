OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police and sheriff’s departments around Nebraska will be joining hundreds of others around the country in collecting expired or unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications this weekend.

The drug take-back day Saturday is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and communities from Omaha in eastern Nebraska to Kimball County in the state’s panhandle will be participating. The event allows the public to drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked. Only pills or patches — no liquids or needles — can be accepted.

Past events have collected thousands of pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs. Last fall, Americans turned in 456 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.

A list of drop-off sites can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/ .